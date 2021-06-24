In the Basque province of Gipuzkoa, there is an outbreak of coronavirus affecting students who were in Mallorca for an end-of-year trip. The Basque newspaper reports that 49 students have tested positive. The health service in the Basque Country is screening around 300 young people. No cases of the Delta variant have so far been confirmed.

The Basque surveillance and tracking network says that screening is being carried out in order to preserve the health and safety of the students as well as that of the rest of the population. It will be providing further information when all the results are known.

This outbreak is being reflected in daily coronavirus reporting. In the Gipuzkoa capital, Saint Sebastian, 28 new positives were reported on Wednesday, a higher number than the six previous days combined.

This isn’t the only outbreak concerning students who had been in Mallorca. Up to ten students from Elche (Valencia) initially tested positive on return, this number now having risen to 32.

There is also an outbreak in Madrid, where the number is much higher – 245. A further 450 contacts are being followed up. There is also an outbreak in Murcia.

The Balearic health ministry is indicating that the cases relate to students who were on a trip to Mallorca between June 18 and 20. It adds that no cases in the Balearics have been linked to these outbreaks but that there is constant surveillance.