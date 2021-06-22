The Tempio Pausania prosecutor’s office closed the investigation opened last summer after the cases of Covid in the nightclubs of the Costa Smeralda in Sardinia. For the Billionaire by Flavio Briatore the prosecutor Gregorio Capasso formulated the accusation of culpable epidemic. The legal representative and sole director of the famous club, Roberto Pretto, is targeted. This is what we learn from the notice of closure of the investigation, notified to the parties. According to the deed, Flavio Briatore, owner of the Billionaire, it is not investigated. The crime of negligent injury instead it is contested to the managers of the Phi Beach of Baia Sardinia and of Country club of Porto Rotondo, with the motivation of not aver provided workers with a sufficient number of masks.

Furthermore, some personal protective equipment delivered to the staff of the two rooms resulted in the results of the analyzes filtering capacity lower than the norm, therefore ineffective against Covid. And they were branded with the local brand.

The investigation, which started last summer after the outbreak of the outbreaks in Gallura and the lockout of the discos ordered by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, identified at least 12 employees who got infected at the Billionaire.

“We are very surprised – comments the lawyer Antonella Cuccureddu, who defends Roberto Pretto del Billionaire – the crime of culpable epidemic, according to the Code, is committed by spreading pathogenic germs, with the assumption that pathogenic germs are not in circulation and therefore spreads them the subject. The conduct of dissemination is active. Contesting a culpable epidemic in the context of a pandemic is absurd. Moreover, the contestation is motivated by the omission, but a sentence of the Court of Cassation established that there can be no culpable omission epidemic“.