Outbreak at the Billionaire, the Prosecutor: “It was a culpable epidemic”

Accusation of culpable epidemic for Flavio Briatore’s Billionaire disco. The power of attorney of Tempio Pausania, as reported by the Messenger, would have notified the closure of the investigation to the legal representative of the facility. The crime of negligent injury instead, the managers of the Phi Beach and the Country Club, two other of the most important clubs on the Costa Smeralda, in Sardinia, were challenged.

According to the Sardinian prosecutors, the Billionaire, last summer, he would not take all appropriate measures to prevent the virus from spreading among employees. In all, 14 workers from Flavio Briatore’s restaurant were positive. As regards Phi Beach and Country Club, the managers did not provide, according to the prosecutor, masks in sufficient numbers to the employees. And some of the principals they handed over to the workers weren’t even Dpi, but only masks without filtering efficacy with the logo of their respective premises.

Outbreak at the Billionaire, the lawyer: “Unexpected disputes”

On the decision of the prosecutor, the lawyer Antonella Cuccureddu who defends the legal representative of the Billionaire is critical: “These are unexpected disputes both because the facts described do not correspond to those that really happened, and because they have been traced back to the crime of culpable epidemic, which occurs when a person spreads pathogenic germs – says the lawyer to the Messenger – The contestation of an epidemic in a context of a pandemic, that is of circulation of the virus in several continents and even more in a territorial area, Italy, where it was most widespread, appears singular as well as reading that a person could spread virus failing to do something “.

“The COVID-19 – underlines Cuccureddu – circulated widely in the summer of 2020, however, generating fewer symptoms and therefore reducing the chances of being detected. The facts unfortunately show that not even the utmost caution is able to exclude infections. Al Billionaire, which is known as a disco restaurant, was adopted with the utmost care when the authorities decided to allow it to reopen. We are sure that knowledge of the documents will offer us the opportunity to speak with the Temple Prosecutor’s Office on these aspects and prove that what actually happened is not attributable to any crime “.