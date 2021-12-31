The coordinator of Forza Italia Tajani was also positive

The Covid nightmare returns to worry Silvio Berlusconi. Some employees of Villa San Martino in Arcore, the former prime minister’s residence, tested positive at Covid. The former prime minister and his partner Marta Fascina, according to what is learned, both vaccinated, tested negative. The employees in question were reportedly replaced. The coordinator of Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani, is also positive at Covid (and asymptomatic), even if his case is not linked to those of Villa San Martino.

Silvio Berlusconi, as we know, had contracted the virus in September 2020, and was forced to a long hospitalization.