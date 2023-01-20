In Italy on 10 January the Omicron variant had an estimated prevalence of 100%, with the subvariant BA.5 largely predominant and a share of omicron/omicron recombinants equal to 3.6%. These are the results of the rapid survey conducted by the ISS and the Ministry of Health together with the regional laboratories and the Bruno Kessler Foundation. There are 12 cases of Kraken detected. As in other European countries, the sequencing of the CH.1.1 sub-lineage known as Orthrus is increasing in the United Kingdom (2.6% compared to 1.0% in the previous survey of 13 December), “whose characteristics are being investigated”.

As anticipated from Health data from a preliminary study conducted in the United Kingdom therefore highlighted the growth of this new subvariant compared to the currently predominant sub-lineage BQ.1.18.

These are the estimated prevalences: 100% omicron variant, BA.2 at 9.8%; BA 4 at 0.3%; BA 5 at 86.3%. 3.6% Omicron/Omicron (range 0%-9.5%). According to the BA.5 survey, it is largely predominant, with a national prevalence of 86.3% (90.6% in the previous survey, dated 12/13/2022), with frequencies in the regions and autonomous provinces above 74%. The number of BA.5 sub-lineages circulating in our country remains high (89 vs. 100 in the previous survey). The proportion of BQ.1.n out of the total number of sequencings is still increasing (65.0% compared to 57.9% in the previous survey). BQ.1.1 is confirmed as stable and the majority in our country (36.7% against 32.0% in the previous survey). Although the proportion of XBB.1.n is stable, the number of sequencing attributable to the internationally acclaimed sub-lineage XBB.1.5 (known as Kraken) is small, albeit growing (12 vs. 1 in the previous survey). "XBB.1.5 showed an important diffusion advantage in the United States compared to the circulating variants, as a plausible consequence of the combination of a higher immuno-evasiveness and transmissibility. At present there is no evidence correlated to a greater severity of the disease associated with XBB .1.5" recalls the ISS.

The symptoms of the new variants

The symptoms they generate are similar to the other subvariants, especially Omicron. Therefore: the respiratory tracts are attacked, especially the nose and throat, but with fever, cough and other effects similar to a flu state. As for Orthrus, some British magazines invite you to pay particular attention to these symptoms: runny nose, headache, fatigue, both mild and severe, sneezing and sore throat. The fear now is that sooner or later a subvariant could circumvent the protection of vaccines.