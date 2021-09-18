A new molecular test that allows to distinguish Covid-19 from the influenza A and B virus. To launch it DiaSorin who in a note explains: “The test is approved for use on the Liaison Mdx platform, it is performed directly on the collected sample via nasopharyngeal swab without requiring any extraction process and will be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval. ” The test is approved for the identification of more than 80 influenza virus variants and is capable of identifying the Sars-CoV-2 virus also in new variants, including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, the Zeta, the Eta, the Iota, the Kappa, the Lambda and the Mu.

The number of cases of influenza during the 2020/2021 season was extremely small: this entails a reduced degree of immunity of the population compared to previous years and therefore a greater risk of spreading during the next flu season. “The timely identification of the virus causing the infection is in fact essential for the management of the therapies to which the patient is subjected and for the application of the correct prophylaxis to avoid the spread of the virus”.