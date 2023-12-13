Of Laura Cuppini

According to the expert, the JN.1 variant, from the Pirola family, should be kept under observation. Hospitalizations and deaths mainly concern unvaccinated elderly people

Sars-CoV-2 continues to circulate and mutate, with «an important genetic and antigenic evolution of the Spike protein». This was underlined by the World Health Organization (WHO), after the latest meeting of the Technical Advisory Group on the composition of the anti-Covid vaccine. WHO recommends continued use current vaccines updated to the XBB.1.5 (Kraken) variant and invited the countries to a «strengthened epidemiological and virological surveillance», to understand whether the emerging variants are able to replace the circulating ones.

In Italy, he underlines Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the State University of Milan in an interview with Adnkronos Health«we are in a growth phase that the epidemiological data do not highlight so much because there is certainly an underestimation, but which is observable by everyone and will continue for at least 3-4 weeks, considering the transmissibility index". According to the expert it is necessary to keep under close observation the JN.1 variant, from the Pirola family (BA.2.86).

Pirola and his lineages WHO itself confirms this. «The share of BA.2.86 and its descendant lineages, including JN.1, is constantly increasing globally – explained the World Health Organization -. As of December 2, BA.2.86 and sublineages, including JN.1, represented 17% of the sequences available in Gisaid (a consortium created to share genomic data of influenza viruses), over half of which were JN.1.” What if BA.2.86compared to XBB.1.5 (Kraken), has 36 amino acid substitutions also at key antigenic sites in the Spike protein, JN.1compared to BA.2.86, has an additional substitution in the Spike protein.

Hospitalizations and deaths «At hospital level it is observed an increase in hospitalizations, around 70% "with Covid", but 30% "due to Covid" – continues Pregliasco -. Deaths are more than 300 per week, with a presumable increasing trend. The victims are mainly elderly people with comorbidities and, sadly, elderly people who are not vaccinated or who, in most cases, they have only had the first three doses of the vaccine and then they felt they shouldn't do it anymore. There is talk, mistakenly and not reflecting reality, of a vaccine that is harmful or of a disease that has become like the flu. But we have always said that the flu also causes its problems and Covid at the moment causes proportionally more problems."

Unvaccinated elderly people «Today they are in intensive care, positive for Covid over 80 with multiple pathologies, many not vaccinated – he confirms Alessandro Vergallo, national president of the Association of Italian hospital anesthetists-resuscitators-emergency critical area (Aaroi-Emac) —. Then it is difficult to ascribe full responsibility for the deaths to Covid, the data we have is quite fragmented compared to the overlap of other reasons for hospitalization in intensive care. Today there could be deaths significantly due to Covid, but we do not have certain data.”

Booster doses and masks The peak of Covid, associated with that of the flu, is expected during the Christmas period. «We still have time to administer the booster doses of the anti-Covid vaccine available in the updated preparations (Omicron XBB.1.5), especially useful as strengthening of immune defenses for subjects with particular chronic conditions and comorbidities at high risk of hospitalization" he observes Alessandro Rossi, president of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (Simg). Masks, distancing and hand washing the basic prevention measures remain.

