“Sanofi’s protein vaccine was approved yesterday, which can be used as a booster. It is another useful option to have available against Covid”. This was reported by the general director of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), Nicola Magrini, on the sidelines of the presentation of the Agency’s initiatives on antibiotic resistance.

Read also

Sanofi’s VidPrevtyn Beta* anti-Covid vaccine received the go-ahead from the European Medicines Agency Ema on November 10. The CHMP Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use had recommended it for use as a booster in adults previously vaccinated with an mRNA or adenoviral vector vaccine.

The shield product developed by Sanofi Pasteur contains a version of the Spike protein found on the surface of the Beta variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus. And it also contains an adjuvant, to help boost immune responses to the vaccine.