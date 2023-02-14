The New York Times wants to take the European Commission to court for not having disseminated the messages that President Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla exchanged. According to the newspaper, the Commission has a legal obligation to make the messages public, which could contain information on agreements to purchase doses of the Covid-19 vaccine worth billions of euros. The case will be discussed before the European Court of Justice, reveals the American newspaper Politico, on the basis of the confirmations of 2 people informed of the facts.

The New York Times preferred not to comment on the case, explaining its position in a statement: “We make many requests for access to documents of public interest. We cannot comment at the moment on the subject at the center of the cause,” reports Politico. No comment also from the European Commission.