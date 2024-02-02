Covid numbers in Italy have all dropped in the last week. L'Rt based on cases with hospitalization as of January 23, it is below the epidemic threshold, equal to 0.57, slightly decreasing compared to the previous week (0.60). L'incidence of Covid-19 cases diagnosed and reported in the period 25-31 January fell to 7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a decrease compared to the previous week (10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), in all age groups and in almost all Regions and autonomous provinces. The highest value was reported in Veneto (13 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), the lowest in Basilicata, Sardinia and Sicily (1 case per 100,000 inhabitants). The cases reported in Italy from 25 to 31 January are approximately 3,858. This is the picture drawn by the ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring of the progress of Covid-19.

As of January 31st the occupancy of beds in the medical area is equal to 3.5% (2,169 hospitalized), a decrease compared to the previous week (4.3% on January 24). The occupancy of intensive care beds also decreased, equal to 1.2% (106 hospitalized), compared to the previous week (1.4%). Hospitalization and mortality rates are higher in older age groups, and the rate of admission to intensive care is also higher in the 'over 90' age group.

The reinfection rate is approximately 44%.a slight increase compared to the previous week.