The American biotech company Novavax announces that the World Health Organization has published an update of the list of Covid vaccines approved for emergency use (Eul), including the Nuvaxovid* vaccine as a two-dose primary course in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years and as a booster dose in adults from 18 years of age.

“WHO member countries now have a vaccine option developed with an innovative approach to traditional technology, which can be stored in the refrigerator, making it easy to transport,” said Stanley C. Erck, president and chief executive officer of Novavax. of WHO’s list of emergency vaccines approved for use allows us to make our protein subunit vaccine available, as a primary course for adolescents and as a booster dose for adults, worldwide “.