Novavax's updated anti-Covid vaccine “offers protection against severe forms of the disease, including the JN.1 variant” of Sars-CoV-2, “which has become the dominant variant in Italy according to surveillance data from the Ministry of Health”, as well as “other subvariants”. The American company announced this in a note.

“Previously shared non-clinical data – he informs – demonstrated that Novavax's updated Covid-19 vaccine induces cross-neutralization against the JN.1 variant, as well as the BA.2.86, EG.5.1, FL.1.5.1 subvariants and XBB.1.16. This efficacy aligns with additional non-clinical data showing that Novavax's updated vaccine induces functional immune responses for the XBB.1.5,

“Vaccination remains the winning strategy for at-risk categories, including individuals over 60 years of age and people over 18 years of age with chronic degenerative diseases – declares Giuseppe Bunone, Country Director, Commercial Operations Italy of Novavax – since it helps to protect from severe forms of the disease and the risk of death. We are pleased that these preliminary data on the efficacy of our vaccine against this variant of interest are positive.”