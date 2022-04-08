I am absolutely not intimidated. Let’s go ahead along the path we have taken, certain that it is the right way to go, as all the indicators are confirming. “To tell Adnkronos Salute the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costavictim of threats repeated on social networks by no vax and no pass. “I take this opportunity to thank all those who have expressed their closeness to me, in particular Minister Speranza”, she adds.

Over time, the undersecretary has been addressed with phrases already seen in other episodes of this kind during the pandemic – “we know where you live”, “we will find your address”, “Nazi” – and unpleasant references to the family. Recently a photo has been circulating showing the undersecretary with a swastika on his forehead and a comic that reads: “I am a Nazi liar and I support the Nazi-health dictatorship”.