Influenza at 282 thousand cases in a week

The last week recorded 282,000 cases of influencewith a epidemic curve which continues to rise and has reached an incidence of 4.76 cases per thousand inhabitants. The number of positive samples for flu viruses, which exceeds 30%. That’s the data from the latest surveillance system report InfluNet ofHigher Institute of Health..

Flu and abnormal flu-like syndrome

There flu season appears anomalous: in the third week of the year the decline had begun, then the resumption of new cases of flu-like syndromes from the beginning of March. There are 5 million Italians who have been knocked out by the flu to date. The most affected are the 5-year-old children: incidence of 14.82 cases per thousand in the week from 14 to 20 March (last week 11.82). Also there age range 5-14 has a high trend: 6.94 cases per thousand in the class (it was 5.06 the previous week) and 4.45 in the range 15-64 (compared to 3.62). While in the over-65 are 1.77.

Influenza and flu-like syndrome, the cases in the Italian regions

How syndromes affect flu-like on the Italian regions: in Piedmont with 8.54 cases per thousand (6.40 last week) while in Lombardy we are at 6.15 (against 5.10), in the autonomous province of Bolzano 4.70 (versus 2.09). Friuli Venezia Giulia at 4.87 (against 1.41) e Liguria 5.38 (against 4.48). Emilia Romagna at 6.78 (4.86), Tuscany 3.93 (versus 3.04), Umbria 13.50 (against 12.09), Marche 9.30 (against 5.82), Abruzzo 5.57 (compared to 4.55), Puglia 4.33 (3.96) and Sicily 4.99 (versus 3.84). In counteraction Basilicata And Sardinia where there is no re-emergence of cases.

