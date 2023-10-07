A new Covid variant appears on the scene. Identified with the acronym HV.1, the new mutation of Sars-Cov-2 is spreading in the United States where, according to experts, it could soon become dominant, overtaking Eris (EG.5) and Fornax (FL.1.5.1).

In the tracking of variants carried out by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at the end of September, HV.1 went from 7-8% to 12.9% in the United States in two weeks. And it continues to grow.

“HV.1, recombinant of EG.5.1.6.1 or XBB.1.9.2.5.1.6.1, with a particular mutation reminiscent of Delta – explains Raj Rajnarayanan, researcher and professor at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine ( Nyitcom) of the University of Arkansas, on X – will soon become the lineage of Sars-CoV-2 most circulating in the USA”. The subvariant has been isolated particularly in New York. “HV.1 has a slight advantage in terms of growth – underlines the researcher – compared to the lineages circulating in New York. It will be interesting to see how it evolves and observe the performance of HV.1 and BA.2.86”. At the moment it is still an acronym under observation in the States, but if it continues to grow and attracts international attention, HV.1 will also soon be renamed, like Triton, Cerbero, Kraken, Arturo, Eris, the latest arrival Pirola and the lesser known Fornax.