Cases of Covid-19 continue to grow around the world. In the last 28 days (from 17 July to 13 August) over 1.4 million new infections have been recorded, up by 63%, and over 2,300 deaths, which are confirmed to be down, with a -56%. This is the updated epidemiological bulletin of the World Health Organization, which highlights how by now the reported cases no longer accurately represent the spread of the infection, due to the sharp decline in tests and reports. In the last month, 44% of countries have reported at least one case of Covid to WHO, a percentage that has dropped since mid-2022.

The decrease in new infections is generalized in the various WHO regions, -18% in the European one, with the exception of the western Pacific, which records a 97% increase. The Region includes 37 countries including China, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Cambodia and South Korea. Indeed, the highest number of infections in the last 28 days was reported in Korea (1.2 million, +140%). Australia and Singapore. But there is also Italy, with 18,419 new cases, +10%, and the United Kingdom (16,938, +60%). Since the beginning of the epidemic, there are more than 769 million confirmed cases of Covid and more than 6.9 million deaths worldwide.