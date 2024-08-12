A 21-day-old newborn was hospitalized for Covid at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Chieti hospital.

The infection most likely occurred through the mother, who had contracted the virus in recent days and has now tested negative. The little boy, according to a note from the Lanciano-Vasto-Chieti Abruzzo Health Authority, presented respiratory difficulties, he was dehydrated and had no appetiteand tested positive for the swab.

The baby responded well to the first therapies he was subjected to and it was not necessary to help him with respiratory support. He was placed in isolation, however giving the mother the possibility of entering the ward for breastfeeding, adequately protected. The baby’s conditions do not cause particular concern: he will remain in the hospital until he tests negative.

Dr. Diego Gazzolo, director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, recommends parents “to Don’t ignore any symptoms your children may experienceeasily attributable to the high temperatures, in these days of torrid heat”. “It is always preferable – he explains – to take a test, to be on the safe side, because the Covid contagion has returned to the forefront”.