New Covid Xe variant in the UK. The UK Health Security Agency (Ukhsca) has announced that it is monitoring a recombinant mutation of the BA.1 and BA.2 strains, found in 600 people. ‘The Independent’ reports it.

“Initial estimates indicate” for this ‘mix variant’, explains the World Health Organization, a possible “growth rate advantage of around 10% over BA.2, but this data requires further confirmation”. Although it is assumed, therefore, 10% more infectiousness for Xe than Omicron 2WHO specifies that, until “significant differences in transmissibility” of the mutant “and in the characteristics of the disease” it causes, “including severity”, are reported, Xe will be considered a variant belonging to the Omicron ‘family’.

The UN health agency will continue to monitor this and other mutations of the pandemic Coronavirus.