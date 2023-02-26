A US Department of Energy report concluded that the Covid pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak. The Wall Street Journal reports it exclusively after having read the research. The department had previously said it was unsure how the virus had developed. Even the FBI has always maintained that Covid was the result of an accident in the Wuhan laboratory in China.

The US Department of Energy had previously said it was “undecided” about the origin of the coronavirus. That conclusion is contained in an update to a 2021 report from the office of National Intelligence Director Avril Haines. According to US intelligence sources interviewed by the Wall Street Journal, the department’s position changed after “new intelligence information, research studies and consultations with non-governmental experts” emerged.

The White House: ‘We have no definitive answer’

We do not have “a definitive answer” on the possibility that the Covid epidemic was caused by a laboratory leak. This is what National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, interviewed by Cnn on the Wall Street Journal scoop regarding a report by the Department of Energy which instead would have concluded that this is most likely the origin of Covid. “What I can tell you is that President Biden has repeatedly ordered every element of the intelligence community to reserve every effort and resource to get to the bottom of this matter,” Sullivan said again.