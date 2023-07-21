A new variant of Covid is added to the WHO list of ‘special observations’. Is called EG.5 and has been included in the list of Vums, the variants under monitoring, which thus rise to 7: BA.2.75 (Centaurus), CH.1.1 (Orthrus), XBB (Gryphon), XBB.1.9.1 (Hyperion), XBB.1.9.2, XBB.2.3 (Acrux) and precisely the new entry EG.5. communicates theWorld Health Organization in its latest weekly update on the progress of Covid-19.

“EG.5 – reads the report – was classified as Vum on 19 July. It is a descendant lineage of XBB.1.9.2 with an additional mutation (F456L) in the Spike protein“, and “showed increasing prevalence globally since Epidemiological Week 21 (May 22-28). Currently – specifies the WHO – there is no evidence of an increase in cases and deaths” associated with EG.5, “or a change in disease severity” caused by this variant.

There remain 2 variants of interest o Voi: Kraken (XBB.1.5) and Arcturus (XBB.1.16). Kraken shows a further decline in prevalence, which in the epidemiological week 26 (June 26-July 2) stands at 15.8% against 23.5% in week 22 (May 29-June 4); Arturo overtook Kraken in mid-June and in week 26 he represents 20.7% of the sequences shared on the Gisaid platform, more or less stable compared to week 22 (20.2%). Among the Vums, in the last few weeks only XBB.1.9.2 has shown a growing trend, while the others are decreasing or stable.

CONTAGIONS AND DEATHS FALL WORLDWIDE: DEATHS INCREASING IN WEST PACIFIC

Meanwhile, cases and deaths from Covid continue to decline in the world, but deaths are increasing in the West Pacific area, while they are declining again in Africa after having recorded growth in recent weeks. In the 28 days from June 19 to July 16, 836,344 new infections and 4,560 deaths were reported, with a reduction of 30% and 42% respectively according to the latest bulletin. Since the start of the pandemic, the report reports more than 768 million confirmed cases and more than 6.9 million deaths.

The Geneva agency reiterates that “the reported infections do not offer an accurate representation of the infection rates, due to the reduction of tests and reports globally”, and the data in the report must therefore be considered “incomplete” also because they are gradually “updated retrospectively”. WHO also warns that, “although the international public health emergency for Covid-19 was declared over on 5 May” last year, “Covid remains a serious threat”. For this reason, he invites “governments to maintain, not to dismantle, the consolidated anti-Covid infrastructure”. “Surveillance and reporting, monitoring of variants, the offer of early treatment, the administration of vaccination boosters to high-risk” population “groups, improvements in room ventilation and regular communication” to citizens remain fundamental.

The report shows that new infections are falling in all 6 WHO regions (-79% Eastern Mediterranean, -71% Europe, -70% Southeast Asia, -36% Africa and the Americas, -9% Western Pacific); deaths decreased in 5 regions (-72% Eastern Mediterranean, -70% Europe, -63% Southeast Asia, -14% Africa and -13% Americas), while in the Western Pacific they increased by 30%. Zooming into the European region, in the last month there were over 86 thousand new cases and 1,230 new deaths. The largest number of infections was reported by the Russian Federation (20,854, 14.3/100 thousand; -55%), Italy (15,725, 26.4/100 thousand, -63%) and France (7,982, 12.3/100 thousand, -89%), while the Russian Federation leads the number of deaths (402, less than 1/100 thousand, -30%), followed by Italy ( 206, less than 1/100 thousand, -54%) and Portugal (81, less than 1/100 thousand, -50%).