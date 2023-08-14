Of Health editorial

This is foreseen in a new circular from the Ministry of Health. Up-to-date vaccines available, recommended and offered to the elderly, frail, pregnant women and healthcare workers

The new vaccination campaign against Covid, the first post-emergency and without obligations, will start in the autumn, in conjunction with the flu campaign. Updated vaccines will be available, being recommended and offered to the elderly, frail, pregnant women and healthcare workers. This is foreseen in the new circular from the Ministry of Health, signed by the Director General of Prevention Francesco Vaia. In conjunction with the anti-flu campaign for the 2023/24 season – the circular reads as reported by the Agi agency – the launch of a national anti-Covid-19 vaccination campaign with the use of a new

formulation of mRNA and protein vaccines

(updated monovalent formulation Xbb 1.5), whose approval by Ema and Aifa is expected for the end of summer/beginning of autumn and whose doses are expected to be available from the month of October.

The purposes The goal of the national campaign, the document specifies, is to prevent mortality, hospitalizations and severe forms of Covid-19 in elderly and highly frail people, and protect pregnant women and healthcare workers. A 12-month booster dose with the new updated vaccine formulation is recommended and offered to these groups of people. Vaccination can also be recommended to family members and cohabitants of people with serious frailties.

The expected times With regard to the timing of administration, the circular clarifies, on the basis of the information and scientific evidence currently available, it is expected the possibility of administering the booster dose at least 3 months after the last event (last dose, regardless of the number of boosters already made or last diagnosed infection). it is also envisaged that the new updated vaccines can also be used for the primary cycle. Without prejudice to any specific indications for use, it will be possible to co-administer the new updated vaccines with other vaccines (with particular reference to the flu vaccine).

The recommendations Finally, the ministry document recommends, to all healthcare professionals, compliance with the principles of good vaccination practice and attention in reporting any suspected adverse reactions and the importance of prompt reporting to the AIFA pharmacovigilance system is underlined. In addition to health professionals, any citizen can report any suspected adverse reactions observed in vaccinated people, through the methods provided on the AIFA website at this link.