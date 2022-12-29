The Cdi, the Italian diagnostic center, activates a new test (Interferon-Gamma Releasing Assay, Igra) which makes it possible to estimate the body’s ability to defend itself against the aggression of the Sars-CoV-2 virus and therefore the predisposition to fall ill with Covid and the risk of doing it more or less seriously. An exam to feel safer in view of the New Year’s celebrations and trips, explain the Cdi.

According to Federalberghi data – reports a note from the structure – 5.4 million Italians will choose to celebrate New Year 2023 on holiday, with an increase of 23% compared to last year, a sign of the desire to return to a ‘normal’ life ‘ despite Covid. However, the spread and aggressiveness of the virus should not be underestimated right now – Cdi experts warn – and the celebrations for the arrival of the new year will bring many people into very crowded contexts, therefore into high-risk situations. Precisely “to give an extra security tool to those who want to wait for the arrival of the new year in the square, in a disco or in a crowded restaurant”, the center introduces the Igra test.

“It represents a very useful tool, to be associated with a traditional serological antibody test to evaluate acquired immunity towards Sars-CoV-2 more effectively – says Fulvio Ferrara, director of the Department of Laboratory Medicine of the Cdi – In fact, it provides a more information than what is indicated by the conventional serological test that we all know by now and which detects the presence of antibodies.The Igra test measures the cell-mediated response, another line of defense of the body against the aggression of pathogens. of very important information, because even a person with low levels of antibodies against the virus can have a good cell-mediated response and therefore effectively combat the Covid-19 disease”.

“Our organism – recalls Ferrara – reacts towards the Sars-CoV2 virus, through two ways: a first, defined as humoral (or antibody) type, and a second as cellular type; the two ways are fundamental for the development of a adequate immunity against the virus”.

“Immunity – specifies the expert – is in fact based on two cell lines, B lymphocytes and T lymphocytes: the former are involved in the production of antibodies, the latter in the cellular response to the virus, which involves the intervention of specific mediated events from other cell lines that recognize and kill the cells infected by the virus.So the antibodies produced by the B lymphocytes neutralize the virus by preventing its penetration into the cell, while the T lymphocytes recognize and activate a series of indispensable mechanisms to suppress the infected cells All this makes us understand the central role of both processes in reducing the severity of the disease”.