Cases of new strains or types of corona virus spreading from Britain are increasing in Japan. Due to this, the Government of Japan is going to ban the entry of foreigners from Monday. This ban on entry of foreigners will continue till the end of the month of January next year. Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs made this announcement in a statement issued on Saturday.

On the other hand, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said that even after this ban, Japanese citizens and foreigners can enter the country, but now they have to stay in Quarantine for 14 days. The Government of Japan has taken this step at a time when the Tokyo Metropolitan Government on Saturday confirmed that a new strain of corona virus has been found in two people recently returned from Britain.

More than 40 countries prohibit travelers from the UK

These cases were reported to the passengers outside the airport quarantine. On Friday, 5 other passengers who returned from Britain were found to have a new strain of corona virus at Japan International Airport. Let me tell you that the new strain of corona virus spreads more quickly than before and it is believed to have originated from Britain. This is the reason that so far, more than 40 countries, including India, have banned the arrival of passengers from Britain after the arrival of the new strain of Corona.



Earlier France had said that a new strain or type of corona virus has been found in their country. Officials of the French Health Ministry said that the victim of the new Corona strain was a French citizen and had arrived from London on 19 December. He said that the infected person is living in isolation at his home. France also banned the arrival of aircraft from Britain but this ban was lifted on Wednesday. Now those people are being allowed to come negative in the test.



Deadly effects of Corona’s new strain in Britain

New strains of corona virus are seen to have a fatal effect in Britain. In England alone, one in every 85 people has been found infected with the corona virus. That is why on Friday, millions of people across Britain celebrated Christmas in a simple manner, staying away from friends and family. According to data from the National Health Service (NHS) Test and Trace Network, 1,73,875 people were found infected between December 10 and 16, the highest figure for a week.