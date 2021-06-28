“Today is a beautiful day because the whole of our country is now in the white area and we can afford some more freedoms, but we must continue on the path of prudence and caution because the battle is not yet won, the virus still circulates significantly , we are very careful with the variations and what is happening in other countries in Europe and in the world, so it is right to continue with this gradual path taking one step at a time but with great attention “. The words of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, on the sidelines of an initiative in Prato, must not deceive. The government is carefully evaluating the trend in the world and especially in Europe of the so-called Delta variant of Covid, and of other variants so far minor, and “at any time we are ready to intervene to stem the possible return of the coronavirus”, explain qualified government sources . Basically, what is happening in the United Kingdom is of great concern to Palazzo Chigi, the Ministry of Health and the CTS. At the moment there is nothing official and confirmed, but if the number of Covid positives were to start growing again, mainly due to the Delta variant, local lockdowns would immediately be triggered in the most affected areas. Among the hypotheses that are not excluded, also that of returning to the curfew at 11 pm (if not at 10 pm) for the entire national territory with greater restrictions in particular for nightlife.

Delta variant: Pregliasco, mini lockdown possible – It is not excluded that mini lockdowns and mini red zones could be “necessary” even in a context of Italy that is wholly white: said the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the State University of Milan and medical director of the IRCCS Galeazzi of Milan, during the Agora ‘Estate broadcast on Rai Tre. According to Pregliasco “the virus will take a little longer to become benevolent, now it is making a backlash with a final attempt to continue spreading” and “to date the Delta variant worries us a little more than others, because it is more contagious and has variations in clinical manifestations, for example it no longer gives a lack of taste and smell “. On the other hand, “there are 700 mutations recorded so far, of which 4 disturb us, another ten are under observation, they are a natural fact, but it creates a bit of a problem with respect to the effectiveness of vaccinations, so we will have to foresee the possibility ‘to vaccinate with up-to-date vaccines “. According to the virologist “over time there will be a coexistence with the virus, which will be more civil given the large amount of vaccines made, but there must be progression. The point is not to underestimate. There are those who always he minimizes and continually finds ways to invite people to let their guard down. It is incredible, even in moments of maximum emergency. It is right instead – he concluded – to worry, because we have seen what has happened in the world ” . Therefore, we will have to continue “to have a flexible approach, that is, where necessary, also include red areas”.