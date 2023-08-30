Of Online editorial staff

Change the management of tests in healthcare facilities. New epidemiological indicators to give more weight to the observation of the severity of the disease. Meanwhile, the EMA approves the vaccine against Covid updated to the XBB.1.5 variant

New rules about tampons

Covid in healthcare facilities and management epidemiological monitoring are being examined by the experts who met today in a working group coordinated by the Prevention Directorate of the Ministry of Health and which includes the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), some important Irccs, the main scientific societies in the sector (infectiologists, hygienists and virologists) and the representatives of the Regions.

a circular is coming that will regulate the execution of swabs for patients entering the hospital and in the emergency room in particular, which would provide for the execution of tests only for the symptomatic, reports theAdnkronos Salute.

Not the only news. The monitoring of the circulation of the virus should also undergo a change: there would be the will to go beyond the existing system, also given the current epidemiological trend that, despite the increase in cases, there are no intensive care units under pressure. The draft proposal of the working group could foresee a system of integrated surveillance, with new indicators. It would be a matter of inserting Covid into the integrated surveillance systems that already exist for the others circulating respiratory viruses (such as the flu). In addition to epidemiological and microbiological surveillance, particular importance could be placed on clinical surveillance. The objective is therefore to give more weight to the observation of the severity of the pathology and the occupation of hospitals and residences for the elderly and, in general, of structures that welcome fragile patients, starting from the oncological wards.