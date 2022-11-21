A large study on post-Covid mRna vaccination myocarditis concluded that inflammation of the heart muscle remains rare, but more frequent in young males, especially after the second dose of the Moderna vaccine. According to the authors of the work, published in the ‘Cmaj’ (Canadian Medical Association Journal), the type of vaccine, age and gender should therefore be factors to consider. In particular, they write, the data “support the preferential use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine over that of Moderna in people aged 18 to 29”. This even if, the scientists are keen to point out, “the overall rates of myocarditis per 100,000 doses” of the vaccine administered were still “very low for both products”. The researchers therefore insist that “the benefits of vaccination in reducing the severity of Covid-19, hospitalizations and deaths far outweigh the risk of myocarditis”, even in young males.

“In this study – explains together with other colleagues Naveed Janjua, School of Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia (Bc) and British Columbia Center for Disease Control, Vancouver – we observed higher than expected myocarditis rates after Covid vaccination -19 with mRNA products, but absolute rates were low.” The team analyzed information relating to the BC Covid-19 Cohort, which included the administration of more than 10.2 million doses of mRNA vaccines (including 7 million of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty* and 3.2 million of Spikevax* from Moderna) to people over 12 from 15 December 2020 to 10 March 2022.

Investigating those who had been hospitalized or had been assisted in the emergency department for myocarditis that occurred between 7 and 21 days after vaccination, the scholars observed a rate of myocarditis equal to 1.37 cases per 100,000 people 3 weeks after the injection. against an expected rate of 0.39/100 thousand unvaccinated. The highest rates of myocarditis were calculated in males (2.15/100 thousand), between 18-29 year olds (2.97/100 thousand), after the second dose (2.27/100 thousand) and in people vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine (1.75/100 thousand). Among 18-29-year-old males vaccinated Moderna, the rate was 22.9/100,000. After the third dose, rates of myocarditis were lower, even among 18- to 29-year-olds.

In light of the data collected, the scientists therefore support the opportunity for a preferential use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine over that of Moderna in the vaccination of young people aged 18-29.

Researchers are keen to reiterate how much the risk-benefit ratio of the anti-Covid vaccine leans in favor of the benefits, in every age group. A US analysis – they recall – estimated that 11 thousand cases of Covid-19, 560 hospitalizations, 138 intensive care hospitalizations and 6 deaths from Covid could be prevented for every million second doses of mRna vaccine against Sars-CoV-2 administered in males aged 12-29, compared with 39-47 expected cases of myocarditis after anti-Covid vaccination.

“The benefits of vaccination against Sars-CoV-2 in reducing the severity of Covid-19, hospitalization and deaths far outweigh the risk of developing myocarditis. Therefore – the authors put pen to paper – continuous vaccination of this group, along with monitoring for adverse events, including myocarditis, should remain the preferred strategy.”