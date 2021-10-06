The incidence of the coronavirus continues its decline in the Region of Murcia and already stands at 57.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, four points less than the previous day. Thus, this rate is increasingly closer to the national figure, which in the last balance was 52.5 cases.

This decrease in the incidence occurs in a day in which the Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health reported 55 positives in the last 24 hours, three more than on Tuesday of last week. However, after 3,268 PCR or antigen tests performed, the positivity rate remains below 2%.

For the second day in a row, the number of deaths from Covid increased again after the death of a 72-year-old man from the Health VII area (Murcia East). With this death, the total number since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 1,739.

The hospitals of the Community barely registered changes this Tuesday with one more admitted, 51 in total, and another patient in the Intensive Care Units (ICU), ten in total. Currently, 629 people are affected by the coronavirus.