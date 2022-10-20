The Covid-19 disease is less scary, thanks to joining the vaccination campaign and therapeutic weapons. To take stock of the spread of Covid, the future prospects of the pandemic and coexistence with the virus, epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists met this morning, speaking at an online media briefing organized by MSD. The topics addressed also include new real-world evidence on antiviral therapy with molnupiravir, a drug that has been used in the treatment of over 46,000 people since January 2022. The latest Panoramic and Clalit studies – informs the company – have produced important results and confirmed the value of the oral antiviral developed by MSD in this constantly evolving pandemic, where vaccination rates are high and the Omicron variant seems to cause less disease. severe, as well as fewer hospitalizations and deaths.

“In the last period we are witnessing an increase in the number of cases of infection which, in my opinion, could be underestimated for the simple fact that diagnostics are used only when strictly necessary – says Vincenzo Baldo, full professor of Hygiene at the University. of Padua and director of the UOC of Preventive Medicine and Risk Assessment of the Aou of Padua – The virus, although the Omicron variant has a greater infectivity, is less severe. The latest bulletin of the Higher Institute of Health indicates a Rt is increasing; there is also a slight increase in the occupancy of the beds in the medical area and in intensive care. for Covid-19 symptoms, or if he went to hospital for other reasons and was then randomly found positive. This is to be considered an indicator of a pathology that seems to be increasingly milder than in the past “.

“The evidence of Panoramic, a real-world English study conducted on a very large number of subjects, over 25 thousand people randomized to receive molnupiravir in addition to traditional treatments compared to traditional treatments alone – explains Matteo Bassetti, full professor of infectious diseases at the University of Genoa, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the Irccs San Martino Polyclinic Hospital in Genoa – say that it did not reduce hospitalization and death because the study was carried out on vaccinated subjects and with a very wide age range, while a benefit has been shown on the speed of treatment and the quantity of the viral load, with an efficacy consistent with the effects on the daily life of the subject who returns earlier to work and to the community. A problem of the Panoramic study is that the range of population treated is very large and the average age very low, 56 years. This was the limit of the study. It is very likely that many ravir offers the greatest benefit in older age groups. ” As for the evidence from the real-world Clalit study, carried out in Israel, they confirm what the phase 3 Move-Out study on molnupiravir has shown, namely a reduction in hospitalizations and mortality in the older population, at high risk of progression into severe disease. .

“Clalit is a very relevant real world study – comments Ivan Gentile, full professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Naples Federico II and director of the Clinic of Infectious Diseases of the Aou Federico II in Naples – which has shown how, on patients whose average age was about 70 years, vaccinated or infected, the use of an antiviral such as molnupiravir, administered in the very first days of illness, significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization, more than halved, and the of death, which is lowered by 70% “.

“These data are very significant – he remarks – because we already knew the efficacy of molnupiravir in the pivotal studies, which reduced the progression to severe disease, but the trials were conducted on unvaccinated people. Today we have significant evidence on the use of molnupiravir on patients. over 65, frail, vaccinated or have the disease, for which the early use of the antiviral reduces hospitalization and death significantly. All this has an impact on the individual patient, but also has repercussions on the health system and on costs “.