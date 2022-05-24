Polls, the Swg radar

How Italian society changes amidst the easing of Covid restrictions, economic problems and widespread pessimism. The SWG RADAR of May 16-22, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE SWG SURVEY SLIDES

Over half of Italians continue to shop with a mask. Country still divided on the obligation of the mask in the shops.

The hypothesis of introducing a minimum threshold finds widespread consensus, especially among the voters of the Pd and M5S. For half of the workers their wages are not enough.

The pessimism of Italians is increasing, also for personal perspectives. The fears of the Italians? Economic difficulties come first.

