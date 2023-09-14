It is now known: there is a bit of Neanderthal in some of us in the world. A legacy – a trace of an encounter between our primitive ancestors and a distant ‘cousin’ of modern man – which in times of Covid has proven inconvenient. It is a mix of genes that has traveled in our DNA through space and time, for tens of thousands of years. Following his tracks through the ‘double helix’, we also arrive in Bergamo. It’s 2020 and an unknown virus has just burst into life in the Orobic province. The rest is history: in the very harsh early stages of the pandemic, the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus seriously affected many inhabitants of the area, sparing others. A team of scientists from the Mario Negri Institute asked themselves why this difference and began to investigate the DNA of the population, looking for ‘clues’ that could explain the greater susceptibility to the serious disease.

That is how the authors of the study called ‘Origin’ also pointed the finger at the genes inherited from Neanderthals, highlighting an association between these (plus others) and an increased risk of becoming seriously ill. The results of the work, published in the magazine ‘iScience’, were presented today in Milan during a conference hosted at Palazzo Lombardia by the President of the Region Attilio Fontana. The study has seen researchers busy over the last 2 years analyzing the relationship between genetic factors and the severity of the Covid disease in Bergamo, which was an epicenter of the pandemic.

Experts prove that a certain region of the human genome is significantly associated with the risk of getting sick from Covid-19, and of becoming seriously ill in residents of those most affected areas. “The sensational thing – comments Giuseppe Remuzzi, director of the Mario Negri Irccs Pharmacological Research Institute – is that 3 of the 6 genes associated with this risk arrived in the modern population from Neanderthals, in particular from the Vindija genome, which dates back to 50 thousand years ago and was found in Croatia. Once perhaps it protected Neanderthals from infections, but now it causes an excess of immune response which not only does not protect us, but exposes us to a more severe disease. The ‘victims’ of the Neanderthal chromosome in the world are perhaps 1 million and they could be precisely those who, in the absence of other causes, die from a genetic predisposition.”

For the study, the Orobic territory was therefore transformed into an open-air laboratory. In fact, the entire community was involved and 9,733 people from Bergamo and its province took part in the research, filling out a questionnaire on their clinical and family history relating to Covid-19. 92% of the participants who had had Covid-19 had become infected before May 2020. Among these, 12 had had symptoms already in November-December 2019. Within this large sample, 1,200 people were selected – all born in Bergamo and province – divided into 3 homogeneous groups by characteristics and risk factors: 400 who had a severe form of the disease, 400 who contracted the virus in a mild form and 400 who did not contract it.

People who had severe Covid-19 more frequently had first-degree relatives who died from the virus, compared to participants with mild Covid-19 or who had not become infected. This data highlights a contribution of genetics to the severity of the disease, experts analyze. The DNA samples were analyzed using a ‘DNA microarray’, a technology capable of reading hundreds of thousands of variations (polymorphisms) across the entire genome, which made it possible to analyze approximately 9 million genetic variants for each participant and to detect the region of DNA responsible for the various manifestations of the disease.

In this region, some people – approximately 7% of the Italian population – they have a series of variations in the nucleotides (the individual components that make up the DNA chain) which are inherited together and form a ‘haplotype’, i.e. the set of these variations. “The results of the Origin study – explains Marina Noris, head of the Mario Negri Human Genomics Center – demonstrate that those who were exposed to the virus and carried the Neanderthal haplotype had more than double the risk of developing severe Covid (pneumonia) , almost 3 times more risk of needing intensive care and an even greater risk of needing mechanical ventilation, compared to subjects who do not have this haplotype.”

This susceptibility is linked in particular to the presence of 3 of the 6 genes in this region which are found on chromosome 3: these are the CCR9 and CXCR6 genes, responsible for attracting white blood cells and causing inflammation during infections, and the LZTFL1 gene, which regulates the development and function of epithelial cells in the respiratory tract, influencing the various manifestations of the disease. It is not clear which gene plays the most important role.

The study also identified another 17 new genomic regions (loci) of which 10 potentially associated with severe disease and 7 potentially associated with the risk of contracting the infection.

To arrive at these discoveries, “the collaboration of the entire community was fundamental – concludes Ariela Benigni, scientific secretary of Mario Negri – Particular thanks go to the mayors of Bergamo, Alzano Lombardo, Nembro, Albino, Ranica and many other municipalities. But the contribution of general practitioners, pharmacies, libraries, associations and all the citizens who committed themselves to promoting the study was also indispensable. It is thanks to the dedication of each of them that today we have achieved this important result “.