Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

According to the data available to date, the newly formulated vaccines, available in our country since October, also present a good response against this variant

The Sars-CoV-2 (EG.5) «Eris» variant is confirmed the most widespread in Italyaccording to the latest available data, i.e weekly bulletin on Covid-19 monitoring, released on 22 September by the Ministry of Health and the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS) and referring to the week 14-20 September. The report notes “a predominance of sequences attributable to EG.5”, reaching 34.2%. And, according to recent experimental studies, among the variants, Eris would be the most resistant to antibodies. What does it mean? Eris is only more contagious or even more dangerous?

What it is and why it is under observation Eris is part of the large Omicron family, in particular it is “daughter” of the Omicron XBB variant. In August the World Health Organization (WHO) classified it as «variant of interest” to be kept under observation even though he had assessed the risk to public health as “low”.

Recent experimental studies indicate that it would be one variant more resistant to antibodies, i.e. capable of escaping, more than other variants, the defenses generated both by previous infections and by vaccinationby virtue of a particular mutation, F456L, which occurred at the level of the Spike protein of the virus. See also Bracco among the protagonists of the Health Week at Expo Dubai

The symptoms of Eris How does Eris manifest itself? Patients who contract the infection present symptoms similar to those of previous Omicron subvariantsTherefore mainly upper respiratory tract disorderswhich:

sore throat,

dry cough,

congestion or runny nose,

heachache,

feeling of fatigue,

muscle and joint pain.

Adapted vaccines also effective against Eris How to protect yourself from the Eris variant? In the report released on 22 September byHigher Institute of Health it becomes clear

: «Although experimentally obtained data have shown that the F456L mutation (which characterizes the spike protein profile of EG.5) is capable of decreasing binding to neutralizing anti-XBB.1.5 antibodiesthe data available to date show that i newly formulated vaccines, based on XBB.1.5, present one good response also against EG.5.1».

THE adapted vaccines approved by the European Union –

which from October will also be available in Italy – they also protect against circulating strains, including ErisEmer Cooke, director of theEmmathe European Medicines Agency, which added: «The pandemic is over but the virus it’s still one threat to those at risktherefore people over 65 years of age, those with precarious health conditions and pregnant women they must get vaccinated». See also Papillomavirus: The vaccine that could make some cancers disappear is also useful for adults

Who needs to protect themselves Let it be the priority protect elderly and frail people the Minister of Health also reiterated this in an interview with the Corriere on 22 September: «Our attention, both in this phase and in the following one, which will begin from the next week with vaccination – said Orazio Schillaci – is headed to older people, frail people which, if infected by the virus, may perhaps develop a more aggressive form.”

Meanwhile, the countryside of national communication «More informed, more protected», promoted by Federcentri APS, Association of Centers for the Elderly, to raise awareness among people over 65 of the importance of adopting correct behaviors to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and protect their health. The campaign is developed through a cycle of 50 conferences at social centers for the elderly throughout the country (here the list).