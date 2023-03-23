(Adnkronos) – GlaxoSmithKline (Gsk), a global biopharmaceutical company, promoted the event “mAbs in Early Treatment. Controversies and consensus in the fragile patient with Covid-19: we do not create antibodies “, which was attended by Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), Giovanni Di Perri, director of the infectious diseases department of the Amedeo hospital of Savoy of Turin and Carlo Federico Perno, director of microbiology and immunology diagnostics at the Bambin Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome.

