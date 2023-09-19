“The minister deemed it appropriate to bring forward the start of the anti-Covid vaccination campaign.” “For this reason the ministry obtained the advance of vaccine deliveries from the week of October 2nd to the week of September 25th”. This is the communication which, as far as Adnkronos Salute has learned, was sent to all the Regions by the Technical-Logistics Activities Office of the General Directorate of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, regarding the preparatory activities for the start of the anti-Covid vaccination campaign in Italy.

The doses of updated vaccine to cover the new variants of Sars-CoV-2 will therefore arrive as early as next week, as also announced by Minister Orazio Schillaci. While “subsequent deliveries – we read in the communication – will in any case take place from the week of 9 October”.