Bologna. In the middle of August, with the cities half empty, the measure against the doctor who saved several hundred patients from Covid. The Milani case

Doctor Fabio Milani was expelled from the Order of Doctors of Bologna. The doctor who, even during the toughest phases of Covid, had treated many hundreds of patients, received the heaviest possible sanction: he is accused of having violated the code of ethics.

Yet there are hundreds and hundreds of testimonies that recall how Milani took on more than 1500 assisted, as a general practitioner, even those who abandoned by their doctors remained without assistance. In June, a popular demonstration was held under the seat of the Bolognese Order. More than one of the former patients responded to our cameras recalling how at various stages of the pandemic they felt discharged by the doctors who hastily replied: “Take the tachipirina and wait”.

Already suspended by the Ausl because he was not vaccinated against Sars-Cov 2, Milani was subjected, with his lawyers, to a hearing at the Medical Association of Bologna. In the middle of August, with the cities half empty, the measure against the doctor. As in ordinary justice, he will have the right to defend himself in three degrees of judgment.

Lawyers Nino Moriggia and Linda Corrias will appeal. Contacted by Affaritaliani.it the lawyer Moriggia replied: “The grounds for the ruling are completely unfounded from a legal point of view. They did not take the slightest account of the preliminary findings and of the arguments brought to defense “.

It is true that Milani has repeatedly challenged the Italian government’s pandemic management measures and criticized the vaccination policy for drug-induced side effects denied by institutions for scope and consequences.

The reaction of the lawyer Moriggia was very harsh in this regard: “It is clear that this decision is nothing more than the consequence of a sanitary authoritarianism imposed by a criminal government, in these two years of so-called health emergency. The entire disciplinary commission, as well as the entire council of the Order of Bologna will be criminally denounced for abuse of power, private violence, attempted murder, extortion, procuring alarm, abuse of popular credulity, genocide ”.

The reasons for the lawyer are obvious. He had already shown them at Affari in June when the popular demonstration of patients supported the Bolognese doctor in coincidence with the hearing-trial of the Order.

Moriggia: “Doctors must save patients by not following government orders. The trial of Dr. Fabio Milani is political”. And again: “It is now clear, from the results of scientific studies published by the most important scientific journals in the world, that the line of conduct of Dr. Milani is the line of corrected which had to be kept by every family doctor. The doctors and the organs of the health care world have made themselves responsible and accomplices of the crimes indicated above and will be called to answer for their actions “.

Then a wish and a reading of the phase: “We are therefore confident for the fate of the heroic Dr. Fabio Milani and all those colleagues who like him they defended their lives and risked their lives for their neighbor. Any attempt to cover up the events that took place in this two-year period will fail. Since there are now too many doctors and health workers who, forced by their conscience, are confessing the truth is reality of the facts “.

