On September 9, the Moria migrant camp burned down on the Greek island of Lesvos. It was overcrowded with refugees: based on numerous estimates, from 13 to 18 thousand lived within the area meant for 4 thousand individuals. Nothing was reported concerning the victims of the fireplace, however now this mass of individuals has nowhere to stay – the camp burned down utterly.

Greek media speculates that the fireplace occurred through the riots within the camp. They had been triggered by the report that 35 refugees had been identified with coronavirus. A few of them tried to depart the camp after that.

Two issues overlap: refugees proceed to infiltrate Europe, and now they are often carriers of COVID-19, and the European authorities cannot do something about them. In the meantime, residents of European border areas are more and more starting to precise dissatisfaction with the migration coverage and the lack of the authorities to cease the move of refugees. In some locations it involves skirmishes.

Burned down camp of migrants “Moria”. Photograph: Reuters

Quarantine in camps

February 29, on the very starting of the pandemic, Recep Erdogan towards the backdrop of one more disagreement with the EU, he introduced that Turkey would not stop refugees from getting into Europe. Instantly thereafter, the Turkish TV channel Haberturk confirmed crowds of 1000’s of migrants who rushed to the Turkish border with Greece and Bulgaria. The few border guards of each European international locations couldn’t oppose something to this wave. Over 100,000 individuals crossed the border in 2 days, Turkish Inside Minister stated Suleiman Soylu…

In the meantime, in Brussels, through the coronavirus, all EU members had been strongly suggested to shut their borders. In some international locations, the ban was prolonged to refugees within the context of a pandemic. This was finished by the authorities of Austria, Belgium, Hungary, Germany and the Netherlands. Nevertheless, migrants have paid little consideration to European legal guidelines earlier than.

The scenario in refugee reception facilities is getting worse. Coronavirus outbreaks in immigration camps have been reported right here and there. Due to this, difficulties come up with their provide. Some humanitarian organizations cease distributing meals and primary requirements. In France, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, a quarantine regime was launched in migration camps.

In Greece, three largest camps had been closed directly for quarantine in early September. Due to this, circumstances of detention there worsened, and with out that they’re removed from sanatoriums. For 1,300 individuals there’s one faucet with water, six individuals sleep in a single plastic tent, and there could be no query of standard hand washing or maintaining a distance, writes the German newspaper Der Standart. Due to this fact, many refugees search to depart such camps. This, in flip, results in collisions.

So, along with the incident in Lesvos, at the least two extra clashes with the police are identified in Serbian refugee facilities in Krnjac and Obrenovac close to Belgrade. And about 200 policemen needed to be transferred to a refugee camp within the German metropolis of Suhl, the place 533 individuals are in quarantine. The legislation enforcement officers needed to settle down the camp inhabitants who had been preventing amongst themselves.

Residents of the locations close to which the camps are situated are additionally expressing an increasing number of outrage. In Lesvos in March, native residents burned down a migrant reception heart after which beat up two journalists who had come to cowl the occasion. On the Italian island of Lampedusa, dwelling to a different overcrowded refugee camp, native activists clashed with police in late August after authorities allowed a ship carrying 450 migrants to dock in port. Mayor of Lampedusa Toto Martello introduced that the island was prepared for a basic strike “to protest the silence of the federal government.”

Banksy Odyssey

Migrants enter Europe not solely by way of the land border with Turkey, but additionally by sea – to the islands of the Aegean Sea, to Italy and Spain.

As earlier than, previous boats overcrowded typically crash at sea. Italian legislation enforcement officers say that the migrants are intentionally giving SOS alerts, understanding that the European ships which have taken them on board will ship the victims to European ports.

Varied humanitarian organizations and left-wing activists come to assistance from migrants. For instance, a well-known avenue artist Banksy purchased the ship at his personal expense and handed it over to the well-known German human rights activist and actress Pie Klemp… The ship was named Louise Michel – in honor of the French feminist and anarchist of the nineteenth century Louise Michelle, which additionally handled the issues of immigration. The boat was painted pink, and Banksy himself was painted on board: a woman in a rescue resident holding a buoy within the form of a coronary heart.

On its first voyage, the ship rescued 219 migrants at sea, however then it itself gave a misery sign, having misplaced its capability to maneuver on account of overload. It’s vital that the ship overcrowded with refugees refused to just accept in Malta and the Italian Lampedusa.

All of the whereas the negotiations had been happening, Pia Klemp described the plight of the ship on social networks. Consequently, the Italian authorities agreed, because of the seriousness of the scenario, to take away 49 individuals from the ship and ship to the long-suffering Lampedusa, who particularly wanted assist. Along with them, the physique of one of many refugees who died on the best way was taken out of the ship.

The remaining had been taken aboard by the Sea Watch 4 ship that got here to the rescue, belonging to a different humanitarian group. In complete, there are virtually 400 individuals on board the ship. Not one of the international locations has but agreed to just accept it, however eventually, underneath the stress of the media and liberal activists, somebody must do it.

Louise Michel. Photograph: Reuters

Dangers are rising

Coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated migration issues in Europe, AiF.ru confirmed Head of the Division of Social and Political Analysis, Institute of Europe, RAS Vladimir Schweitzer: “Migration flows inside Europe are a poorly managed and sometimes not managed mass of individuals. Throughout the EU, the mobility of such flows is extraordinarily excessive, since that is facilitated by the precept of open borders. And all this doesn’t match in any respect with the principle mechanism of the struggle towards coronavirus – social distancing and localization of foci of an infection. “

Consequently, the scenario in momentary camps for migrants is quickly deteriorating, the professional says. And the dangers of the unfold of an infection each amongst refugees and amongst those that come into contact with them in a method or one other are solely rising.