Alessandro Meluzzi, psychiatrist and television personality, was suspended from the Turin Medical Association because he did not vaccinate against Covid. To confirm this to Adnkronos is the same interested person who explains: “I made a conscious choice not to vaccinate myself. I believe that the Order, to which I have been a member for 41 years, has done what it had to do on the basis of current regulations. on the other hand – he adds – I grew up in the culture of Socrates, the laws of the polis are respected whatever you think, so that’s okay “.

And when asked if he has rethought on vaccination, Meluzzi replied: “Absolutely not, for the moment I look at it, the reasons that prompted me not to do it I do not see modified to date”.