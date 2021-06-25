Origin of the Coronavirus, for Giorgia Meloni “a Chinese responsibility is increasingly plausible”. In fact, the president of Fratelli d’Italia writes on Facebook on the hypothesis that a team of Chinese scientists has canceled the first sequences of Covid: “For a year and a half, the hypothesis that Covid-19 had come out of the Chinese laboratory in Wuhan is been branded as ‘fake news’. The paid censors of the system, those who give report cards to politicians and journalists, reported on social media anyone who raised doubts about the official history of the coronavirus passed by pure chance from a bat to a pangolin and then all Now, however – we still read – the fig leaf of the new inquisitors is not enough to cover the information that is coming out and that makes a Chinese responsibility increasingly plausible. of information from the watchdogs of the regime of single thought? For the Brothers of Italy, freedom is a sacred value. Always “, he concludes.



