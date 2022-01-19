“I am not a no vax, I am a free vax. I the Italian Djokovic? Absolutely not, I take my responsibility” for the declarations on the voluntary contagion and on the vaccine. Former MotoGo rider Marco Melandri, guest of Non è arenena on La7, returns to the claims that he would have taken the covid on purpose in order not to get the vaccine. “It was a moment of frustration, I didn’t look for contagion but once I had the contact I tried to be ironic, so much by now nothing changed. I’m not a no vax, I’m a free vax, I think everyone must be free to choose their own destiny, ” he points out in the studio.

