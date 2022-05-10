Further tightening of the already drastic anti-Covid measures in Shanghai, China’s economic capital that insists on the ‘zero contagion’ strategy. The subway lines are all stopped, even the last two that had remained in operation, according to The Paper. And now neighbors of families with cases of Covid-19 risk ending up in government-run quarantine facilities.

All while, according to official data, the decline in infections continues. Yesterday, according to the bulletin confirmed this morning by the health authorities and reported by the Xinhua agency, 3,426 were ascertained throughout the Asian giant (3,014 in Shanghai, including cases of local transmission – 234 – and relating to asymptomatic subjects – 2,780 – compared to 27,000 in mid-April) with a population of 1.4 billion. But for the Chinese leader Xi Jinping the goal remains ‘zero Covid’. Just yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan insisted on this strategy.

And Shanghai is the epicenter of this wave of infections: in some neighborhoods the inhabitants cannot go out and there are limitations on home deliveries. As Bloomberg reported, for Shanghai – 25 million people – it was revised definition of ‘close contact’ and people living in the same building (even regardless of floor) as positive subjects risk being transferred to isolation facilities in the event of regular daily interactions. Hundreds of volunteers are tasked with disinfecting the homes of people who test positive and all those who share a kitchen or bathroom. And discontent grows.

The Guardian writes of tensions skyrocket in the city againof videos circulated on social media showing suspected Covid cases being forcibly moved into quarantine facilities, of the censorship work that removed many of these videos, and the determination of the Chinese who continued to post them while over the weekend. residents of at least four of Shanghai’s 16 districts reported being warned that they would no longer be able to receive food deliveries or leave their homes. In a video that went viral, the neighbors of a positive person are quarantined at Covid-19 with the warning: “You cannot do what you want, if you are not in America. This is China”.

If Shanghai tightens restrictions, Beijing expands mass testing campaign (today 74 new cases of Covid-19 are reported in the capital, 61 of which are of local transmission) and here – according to the newspaper – dozens of bus lines and almost 15% of the sprawling metro line system are stopped.

Across the Asian giant, Xinhua reported this morning, yesterday there were 349 confirmed cases of local transmission of Covid-19 and 3,077 cases related to asymptomatic subjects. Yesterday there were six other deaths in Shanghai and, according to the CGTn, China has reported 5,191 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.