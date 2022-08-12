Covid mRna vaccines are safe in pregnancy. The new confirmation comes from a large Canadian study published in ‘The Lancet Infectious Diseases’, from which it emerges that the disorders reported within the week following vaccination, which required absence from work or school or medical evaluation, were even less frequent. among expectant and non-pregnant women: 7.3% versus 11.3% after two doses. Not only that: this type of problem was also reported by 3.2% of a control group made up of unvaccinated pregnant women, an element that suggests that some of the symptoms experienced by immunized mothers may not even be related to the anti Sars injection. CoV-2.

The survey, sponsored by the Canadian National Vaccine Safety (Canvas) and coordinated by the British Columbia Children’s Hospital Research Institute, examined data collected in seven Canadian provinces and territories between December 2020 and November 2021. Pregnant women evaluated for any effects post-vaccine collateral, aged between 15 and 49 years, were over 191 thousand for the first dose and almost 95 thousand for the second. All were asked to independently report any side effects recorded in the 7 days following each vaccine dose. The control group of non-immunized pregnant women was instead given a questionnaire, in which they had to indicate any health problems they had in the 7 days preceding the compilation.

Of vaccinated pregnant women, 4% showed a significant health event (with absence from work or school, or in any case inability to carry out normal daily activities, or need for medical consultation) after the first dose and 7.3 % after the second; in most cases this was a general feeling of malaise, headache / migraine, respiratory tract infection. Of the vaccinated non-pregnant women, 6.3% after the first dose and 11.3% after the second dose reported significant health events. Serious events (from emergency room or hospitalization) were rare, with similar rates and less than 1%, in all in groups. Cases of spontaneous abortion or stillbirth were reported by 2.1% of unvaccinated and 1.5% of vaccinated mothers.

“Large observational studies like ours – says Manish Sadarangani, first author of the work – are crucial for a correct understanding of the rates of adverse events in pregnancy after different doses of Covid-19 vaccines. This information should be used to inform pregnant women. on the side effects that could occur in the week following vaccination “.

In a comment to the article, Sascha Ellington and Christine Olson of the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), not involved in the research, note that “these findings are consistent” with others that have previously emerged “and add to the growing body of evidence. on the safety of mRna anti-Covid vaccines in pregnancy. Adherence to vaccination against Sars-CoV-2 by pregnant women continues to be lower than that of women of childbearing age not pregnant – they highlight – Considering the risks of Severe Covid in pregnant women, it is imperative to continue to collect and disseminate data on the safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccination in pregnancy, and to encourage healthcare professionals to promote it during all trimesters of gestation “.