Maxi Covid outbreak in Mallorca, where about 700 young people have been infected in recent days and another two thousand have been placed in preventive quarantine once they return to Madrid. According to the local newspaper El Pais, according to which parties in hotel rooms and public places, boat trips and a huge reggaeton concert in the Palma arena are at the root of the outbreak.





The government of the Balearic Islands is investigating nine hotels in the Arenal de Llucmajor area and the concert that was suspended by the police because it violated all anti-Covid security measures.

Every year about 12 thousand students from different Spanish regions choose the Balearic island as a destination to celebrate the end of the school year. The trips are organized by various specialized agencies, such as’ Tu Fin de Curso or ‘Xcape’, which are well known among students and which each year sell all-inclusive packages for less than 400 euros. Trips to Mallorca usually include airfare or ferry tickets, airport transfers and hotel stays of nearly a week. Also included in the package are pool parties, boat parties, water activities and discounts on certain events such as the reggaeton concert under consideration.