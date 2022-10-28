“After more than 2 and a half years of pandemic, we cannot yet proclaim the final victory over Covid-19. We still have to far use of responsibility and precaution. Public health has the task of maintaining high safety especially for the most vulnerable, the elderly, and those who suffer from previous diseases “. President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellaon the occasion of the celebration at the Quirinale of ‘The Days of Research’ Airc.

“However – continued the head of state – we feel that the most dramatic period is behind us. Science was decisive. As was the dedication of the health personnel, in every role. As was solidarity, in its different expressions, at all levels: from simple gestures of help between families, in communities, to the common choices made by the European Union. Without the admirable commitment of science to identify vaccines, discovered and produced in record time, even thanks to the discoveries made in the fight against cancer, today we would be forced to count many thousands more deaths “.

“If today we can, in most cases, deal with Covid as if it were a not very insidious flu, it is because – Mattarella reiterated – it has been heavily declassified as a result of vaccination; the great adherence to vaccination, due to the admirable sense of responsibility of almost all of our fellow citizens, urged to make use of it with the awareness of safeguarding, in this way, their own health and that of others “.