The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, signed the decree issued by the Government last Wednesday 5 January, containing the obligation of the vaccine against Covid for the over 50s.

The decree law that aims to “slow down” the growth curve of infections related to the pandemic and to provide greater protection to those categories that are most exposed and who are at greater risk of hospitalization, explains Palazzo Chigi.

VACCINE REQUIREMENT FOR OVER 50 – The text introduces the vaccination obligation for all those who have reached the age of 50. For public and private workers aged 50, the reinforced Green pass will be required for access to the workplace starting from February 15th. Without age limits, the vaccination obligation is extended to university staff thus equated to school staff.

“The obligation does not exist in the event of an ascertained danger to health, in relation to specific clinical conditions documented, certified by the general practitioner or by the vaccinator, in compliance with the circulars of the Ministry of Health regarding exemption from the anti SARS vaccination -CoV-2; in such cases vaccination can be omitted or deferred. Immunization following a natural disease, proven by the notification made by the attending physician, determines the postponement of vaccination. The obligation exists until June 15, 2022 ” .

Workers over 50 not in possession of the Super green pass “are considered unjustified absent, without disciplinary consequences and with the right to retain the employment relationship, until the presentation of the aforementioned certifications, and in any case no later than June 15, 2022, without disciplinary consequences and with the right to retain the employment relationship “. For the days of unjustified absence “no salary or other remuneration or emolument, however denominated, is due”. For violations of the Super green pass for workers over 50 “the administrative sanction is established in the payment of a sum from € 600 to € 1,500 and the disciplinary consequences according to the respective sector regulations remain valid”.

WHEN THE GREEN PASS BASE – Personal services, among other hairdressers and beauticians, but also public offices, postal, banking and financial services and commercial activities, “subject to exceptions that will be identified with a secondary act to ensure the satisfaction of essential needs and primary of the person “. With the new measures launched by the government to access these services it will be necessary to have a basic Green pass, therefore to be vaccinated, cured from Covid or to show the negative result of a swab. A further tightening to speed up vaccinations.

SCHOOL – The rules for the management of positivity cases in schools also change. For the little ones, or for the kindergarten, activities are suspended for a period of 10 days already in the presence of a positive case. In elementary school, however, surveillance with testing is activated with a positive case. The activity in the classroom continues by carrying out a rapid or molecular antigen test as soon as the case of positivity (T0) is known, a test that will be repeated after five days (T5). In the presence of two or more positives, for the class in which the positive cases occur, the Dad is expected for a duration of ten days.

As regards the secondary school of I and II degree, therefore middle schools, high schools, technical institutes etc etc, up to a case of positivity in the same class, self-monitoring and with the use, in the classroom, of the FFP2 masks is foreseen. With two cases in the same class, integrated digital teaching is provided for those who have completed the primary vaccination cycle for more than 120 days, who have recovered for more than 120 days, who have not received the booster dose. For all the others, it is foreseen the continuation of the activities in presence with self-surveillance and the use of FFP2 masks in the classroom. With three cases in the same class, Dad is expected for ten days.