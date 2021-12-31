Covid vaccines are an opportunity, not using them is an offense to those who don’t have them. Thus the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, in the message at the end of the year. “I remember the feeling of helplessness and despair we breathed in the first months of the pandemic in front of the dramatic scenes of the victims of the virus. To the coffins carried by military vehicles. To the long, necessary confinement of everyone in the house. To schools, offices, to the shops closed. To the collapsing hospitals – recalled the head of state – What would we have given, in those days, to get the vaccine? Research and science have given us this opportunity, much sooner than we could have hoped for. also an offense to those who have not had it and to those who are unable to have it today “.

“Vaccines – Mattarella reiterated – have saved many thousands of lives, have greatly reduced – I repeat – the danger of the disease. Just think about how we spent the Christmas holidays last year and how it was possible to do it these days. , albeit with caution and limitations “.

“In these hours when infections are once again worrying and alert levels rise due to the variants of the virus – unpredictable in changing configurations – we sometimes feel – admitted the head of state – a sense of frustration. We must not be discouraged. Yes. Much has been done. Vaccines have been, and are, a precious tool, not because they guarantee invulnerability but because they represent the defense that allows us to decisively reduce damage and risks, for oneself and for others “.

“The pandemic has inflicted deep wounds: social, economic, moral. And yet we got up again – said the president – Thanks to the responsible behavior of the Italians – even if amid persistent difficulties that require maintaining adequate levels of safety – we set out on the road to restart; with policies to support those who had been hit by the slowdown in the economy and society and thanks to the framework of trust aroused by the new European instruments. A supportive response, at the height of the gravity of the situation, that Europe has been able to give and to which Italy has provided a decisive contribution “.

“We have also found within ourselves – claimed the head of state – the resources to react, to rebuild. This path has begun. It will still be long and not without difficulties. But the economic conditions of the country have seen a recovery beyond expectations. and the hopes of a year ago. A recovery that was accompanied by a revival of social life “.

“In these days I have retraced in my thoughts what we have lived together in the last two years: the time of the pandemic that has upset the world and our lives. We gather once again around the families of the many victims: their mourning was , and it is, the mourning of all of Italy. We must remember – said Mattarella – as an inestimable heritage of humanity, the self-denial of doctors, health workers, volunteers. Of those who worked to fight the virus. Of those who continued to carry out their duties despite the danger. The merits of those who, trusting science and institutions, have adopted the recommended precautions and have chosen to get vaccinated: almost all Italians, whom I want, once again, to thank for their maturity and for the sense of responsibility shown “.