“The Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases has always played an important role in promoting educational events, not only during the pandemic phase. It is a priority of the scientific society. It is important to have continuous updates on the various infectious emergencies: not only on Covid but also on other viral infections or on antimicrobial resistance, in practice in all sectors in which infectious diseases play an important role”, especially for the fragile. As Claudio Mastroianni, professor of infectious diseases at La Sapienza University of Rome and president of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit)speaking on the sidelines of the eighth edition of the ‘Impact’ event, an annual scientific appointment in infectious disease, underway in the capital.

“The conference is multidisciplinary – continues President Simit – In addition to the infectious disease specialists, there are the top virology experts and I think this is important because we are not talking only about Covid-19 – the current epidemic situation, prevention strategies, therapies and opportunities for protect the most fragile people, most at risk of developing severe disease – but also other issues of interest, such as HIV infections. In Italy – he adds – more than 60% do not know they are positive and discover the disease in an advanced stage. We have a new treatment option with long-acting drugs and pre-exposure prophylaxis.”

Focusing on the latest news in the field of infectious disease, Mastroianni recalls that “there are viral infections that may seem niche but have an impactful role. Primarily delta hepatitis, HDV, for which today we have effective drugs. It is a disease considered somewhat rare – he continues – but it is important to bring out the undeclared. Against Herpes zoster we have an effective vaccine for this infection which represents a major complication precisely in the most fragile, oncological and other subjects. We then talk about new emergencies such as the mPox, from last summer to keep the attention high also on this virus ”, he concludes.