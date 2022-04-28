Masks extended until June 15 in cinemas, theaters, concert halls, sports halls and other indoor entertainment venues. Ditto for hospitals and Rsa both for health workers and for assisted and accompanying persons. No extension, however, for bars, restaurants, shops and workplaces. However, he says the insecurity protocols signed by the social partners remain, which at this point, having no legal force, will not be binding. The amendment to the decree that outlines the road map of the reopening under discussion in the Chamber and which will then be anticipated by means of an Ordinance by Minister Speranza provides for the use of protection tools “Until 15 June 2022 for shows open to the public which take place indoors in theatrical halls, concert halls, cinemas, entertainment and live music venues and in other similar venues, as well as for sports events and competitions that take place indoors. ” Also “until June 15, 2022, workers, users and visitors of health, social-health and social-assistance facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, residences, are obliged to wear respiratory protection devices assisted health care (RSA), hospices, rehabilitation structures, residential structures for the elderly, including non self-sufficient, and in any case the residential structures referred to in article 44 of the decree of the President of the Council of Ministers January 12, 2017, published in the ordinary supplement to the Official Gazette no. 65 of 18 March 2017. “

From May 1st, the obligation of ffp2 in stadiums also lapses and the green pass is permanently retired in both the basic and the reinforced version. With the latter which will remain in force until 31 December in health facilities and RSAs. The anti Covid protective devices (masks) will also remain in schools until the end of the school year.