The obligation to wear masks in hospitals remains in force for workers, users and visitors “inside the departments hosting frail, elderly or immunosuppressed patients, especially if they require high intensity of care”. It should have expired at the end of the year, but the ordinance of the Minister of Health which provided for it – dated 28 April 2023 – was extended until 30 June 2024, as far as Adnkronos Salute has learned. The new ordinance is published in the Official Journal today.

In addition to hospitals, “the obligation is extended to workers, users and visitors of social-health and social-welfare facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, healthcare residences, hospices, rehabilitation facilities, facilities residential facilities for the elderly, including those who are not self-sufficient, and in any case residential facilities”, stated the extended ordinance.

In other departments of healthcare facilities and in waiting rooms, the decision on the use of respiratory protection devices by healthcare workers and visitors “remains at the discretion of the healthcare management, who may also order their use for all those who present respiratory symptoms”. There is no obligation to wear masks, however, “in the connective areas and in hospital spaces outside the inpatient departments”, such as bars, canteens and parking rooms. As regards medical clinics, “the decision on the use of respiratory protection devices remains at the discretion of general practitioners and paediatricians of free choice”.