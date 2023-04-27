Masks in hospital and Rsa, new rules after the obligation expires on April 30th. According to Adnkronos, the new ordinance that the technicians of the Ministry of Health are working on should provide for a reduction in the areas in which patients, staff and visiting relatives will have to wear a mask as regards hospitals starting from 1 May .

Read also

In areas where it will no longer be mandatory, the idea is to leave a recommendation for the use of the protective device if there are elderly, frail and immunosuppressed patients, to protect them. There the final decision will still be up to the medical directors of the hospitalsto the medical directors of the territorial structures and to family doctors and paediatricians in their surgeries and waiting rooms.

In emergency roomto avoid the spread of Covid-19 infections, we are moving towards the confirmation of the obligation to wear a mask for patients with respiratory symptoms and contacts such as staff, other patients and relatives, respecting the paths already followed.

According to the new ordinance in the bar, canteen and hospital parking areas, masks will no longer be mandatory or recommended after the April 30 deadline. L

In the RSA and in the long-term care and rehabilitation facilities in the area, even after April 30, masks will remain mandatory for employees and visiting relatives. With this measure we continue to protect the frail and immunosuppressed elderly who are in the RSA and who can thus continue to receive visits, without running any risks.