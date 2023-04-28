New rules in hospitals and RSA regarding masks starting from 1 May. Health Minister Orazio Schillaci signed the ordinance, valid until December 31st, on the use of respiratory protective devices throughout the national territory in relation to access to health, social-health and social-welfare facilities. The measure was in fact due to expire on April 30.

Article 1 states that “it is done obligation to wear respiratory protective devices for workers, users and visitors of health facilities within the wards that house frail, elderly or immunosuppressed patientsespecially if with a high intensity of care, identified by the Health Directorates of the health facilities themselves”. The obligation, continues the ordinance, “is extended to workers, users and visitors to social-health and social-welfare facilities, including hospitality and long-term care facilities, nursing homes, hospices, rehabilitation facilities, residential facilities for the elderly, including those who are not self-sufficient”.

In the other wards and in the waiting rooms, “the decision on the use of respiratory protective devices by healthcare workers and visitors remains at the discretion of the healthcare management, which can also order their use for all those with respiratory symptoms “.

“Similar measures are not envisaged with regard to hospital connections and spaces in any case located outside the hospitalization wards”, highlights article 3 of the ordinance. This means that the protective device is not mandatory inside hospitals in the paths, on the landings, in the waiting areas of the lifts, in the bars and in the canteens.

Over medical clinics “the decision on the use of respiratory protective devices remains at the discretion of general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice“, the ordinance still states.

“The decision on theexecution of diagnostic swab for Sars-CoV-2 infection for theaccess to emergency rooms is left to the discretion of the Health Directorates and regional authorities”.

In the text “it is recalled that there is no regulatory obligation from 31 October 2022” to carry out the swab for access to the emergency room, “since article 2-bis ‘Measures concerning access to health and socio- sanitary measures’ of Legislative Decree 22/04/2021, n. 52” was repealed at the end of 2022.

“Today I signed the ordinance limiting the compulsory wearing of masks in hospitals to the wards with the greatest intensity of care and with the most fragile patients, in addition to the RSA. This testifies that we are finally emerging from this terrible pandemic that has limited our lives in the last three years and I am very confident that the WHO will also declare the end of the pandemic on 20 May”. This is what Health Minister Orazio Schillaci declares, assuring in a note: “We look to the future with optimism, but we are ready in the event of new emergencies to intervene promptly to continue to safeguard public health and our citizens”.