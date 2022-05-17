Against theobligation to wear masks at school the Codacons last Friday he filed a formal appeal with the Lazio TAR, in which it is asked to suspend the acts of the Government that require students to use the mask until the end of the school year. At the basis of the Codacons’ request, “the manifest disproportion of the provision and the unlawful difference in treatment between public places”.

In public and private workplaces, except hospitals and RSA, the obligation to use masks has not been extended, which instead remains in force in Italian schools until the end of the school year “with the exception of subjects with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of the aforementioned devices and for carrying out sports activities “. Pupils, teachers and Ata staff will therefore be obliged to wear the mask in closed spaces of the schools until the end of the school year.

“A completely paradoxical situation -denounces the Codacons- Students are obliged to wear a mask during the day, while sitting spaced out at the desks, but they can take it off in the evening to go to the pub or disco and spend time gathered”. It’s about a

illegitimate unequal treatment between students and workersan illogical administrative act and not based on any rational motivation – writes the Codacons in the appeal to the TAR of which the Adnkronos has seen a preview – Once again there is an excess of power, characterized by the contradictory nature of an administrative act that today , with the arrival of heat in the classrooms, it even appears punitive towards students, forcing them to ‘torture’ of the mask in school“.